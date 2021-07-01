$194.31 Million in Sales Expected for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) to post sales of $194.31 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Macerich’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $199.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $191.50 million. The Macerich posted sales of $178.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that The Macerich will report full-year sales of $793.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $772.50 million to $821.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $829.47 million, with estimates ranging from $808.90 million to $858.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Macerich.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.20). The Macerich had a negative net margin of 40.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $190.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Macerich from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank lifted their price target on The Macerich from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their target price on The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.79.

In related news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $43,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at $197,914.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Macerich by 865.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in The Macerich in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in The Macerich in the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in The Macerich in the 4th quarter worth $109,000. 75.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAC stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.25. 2,829,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,565,105. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -9.51, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 2.03. The Macerich has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $25.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The Macerich’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

About The Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

