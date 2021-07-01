$2.22 Million in Sales Expected for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) will report sales of $2.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $610,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.57 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S posted sales of $1.58 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full-year sales of $20.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.23 million to $33.88 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $129.36 million, with estimates ranging from $49.14 million to $191.18 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.89. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 54.80% and a negative net margin of 7,700.88%. The company had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on ASND. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $219.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer lowered Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.43.

ASND opened at $131.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 0.76. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $119.11 and a 52 week high of $183.98.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which completed Phase III clinical trials for growth hormone deficiency. It also develops TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for achondroplasia.

