$2.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.85 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chubb’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.05. Chubb posted earnings per share of ($0.56) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 608.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Chubb will report full year earnings of $11.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.15 to $11.97. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $12.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.40 to $13.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Chubb.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 EPS.

CB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.56.

In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total value of $702,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,699,755.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 33,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total transaction of $5,699,474.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,702 shares in the company, valued at $20,425,053.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,877 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 272.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $158.94 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.98. The company has a market cap of $71.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.70. Chubb has a 52 week low of $111.93 and a 52 week high of $179.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

