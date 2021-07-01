$2.49 Billion in Sales Expected for Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) will announce $2.49 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.24 billion and the highest is $2.67 billion. Westlake Chemical reported sales of $1.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full-year sales of $9.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.66 billion to $10.12 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.24 billion to $9.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Westlake Chemical.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Scotiabank raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Westlake Chemical from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Westlake Chemical from $98.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.27.

Westlake Chemical stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $91.23. The stock had a trading volume of 473,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,243. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.47. Westlake Chemical has a 52-week low of $50.38 and a 52-week high of $106.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.16%.

In other news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,785. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 73.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,669,971 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $325,857,000 after purchasing an additional 41,736 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,104,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $275,682,000 after purchasing an additional 38,433 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $153,475,000 after acquiring an additional 168,049 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the first quarter worth about $153,283,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 13,540.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,410,182 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,844 shares during the last quarter. 26.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

