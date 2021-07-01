$2.85 Million in Sales Expected for Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) to announce $2.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Biomerica’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.95 million and the highest is $3.74 million. Biomerica posted sales of $2.73 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Biomerica will report full year sales of $8.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.09 million to $9.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $28.14 million, with estimates ranging from $22.99 million to $33.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Biomerica.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.13). Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 45.06% and a negative net margin of 61.55%. The company had revenue of $3.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 million.

Shares of BMRA traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,382. Biomerica has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The company has a market capitalization of $52.64 million, a PE ratio of -9.24, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of -0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.99.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Biomerica during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biomerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biomerica in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biomerica in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biomerica by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 7,806 shares during the period. 30.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biomerica Company Profile

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products or detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations.

