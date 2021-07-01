$22.63 Million in Sales Expected for TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) will post $22.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TherapeuticsMD’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.36 million and the highest estimate coming in at $22.90 million. TherapeuticsMD reported sales of $10.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 111.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will report full-year sales of $100.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $98.88 million to $102.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $201.73 million, with estimates ranging from $177.19 million to $226.26 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TherapeuticsMD.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.22 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.11.

In other TherapeuticsMD news, EVP Edward Borkowski sold 44,252 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $46,022.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Finizio sold 67,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $70,404.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,059,334 shares in the company, valued at $18,781,707.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,383 shares of company stock worth $143,918 in the last quarter. 8.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 6,479 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,419,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727,622 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 103,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 30,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,002,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 92,376 shares in the last quarter. 44.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TXMD traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $1.21. 4,609,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,987,732. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.20. The company has a market cap of $475.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.92. TherapeuticsMD has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $2.75.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

