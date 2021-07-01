$230.09 Million in Sales Expected for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) to announce $230.09 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for WNS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $228.61 million and the highest is $232.60 million. WNS posted sales of $201.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WNS will report full year sales of $976.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $967.57 million to $990.64 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow WNS.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $228.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.53 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share.

WNS has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of WNS from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of WNS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of WNS from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WNS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.10.

Shares of WNS traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.17. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,032. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.42. WNS has a 52 week low of $53.54 and a 52 week high of $81.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WNS. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in WNS by 310.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WNS during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of WNS by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WNS during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of WNS during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

