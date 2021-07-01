2,385 Shares in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Bought by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,385 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 65.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 14,269 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 66,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the period. North Fourth Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,697,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,929,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,150,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $161.25 on Thursday. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.56 and a one year high of $174.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.19.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $667.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on MTCH shares. BTIG Research raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Match Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.70.

In other Match Group news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total transaction of $347,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,660.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,587,986.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,986.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

