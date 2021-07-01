24,931 Shares in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 24,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 716.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 1,261.1% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. 85.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

NVT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.83.

In related news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $2,497,779.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 250,528 shares in the company, valued at $8,046,959.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 10,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $346,968.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,023.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,660 shares of company stock worth $3,510,455. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $31.24 on Thursday. nVent Electric plc has a 52 week low of $16.92 and a 52 week high of $33.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,124,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.40.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $548.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.25 million. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. Research analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.