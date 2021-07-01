24SevenOffice Group (OTCMKTS:TFSVF) Trading Down 18.6%

24SevenOffice Group AB (OTCMKTS:TFSVF)’s stock price fell 18.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.64 and last traded at $2.64. 27,255 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 26,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.81.

24SevenOffice Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TFSVF)

24SevenOffice Scandinavia AB (publ) provides cloud-based business solutions to small and medium-sized companies and accounting firms in Europe. It offers modules for accounting, CRM, invoicing, logistics, project management, and time accounting, as well as ERP solutions. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

