2,539 Shares in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Purchased by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Standex International by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 4.6% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 25.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SXI stock opened at $94.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28. Standex International Co. has a 52 week low of $51.49 and a 52 week high of $108.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.31.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $172.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.65 million. Standex International had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Standex International Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.51%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SXI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Standex International in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

