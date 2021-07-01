260,498 Shares in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Acquired by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 260,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,822,000. Horizon Investments LLC owned about 1.92% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 38.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,869,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,214,000 after purchasing an additional 517,230 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,358,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,617,000 after buying an additional 115,674 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 753,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,992,000 after buying an additional 46,812 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 392,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,837,000 after buying an additional 17,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 291,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,599,000 after buying an additional 52,220 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JMBS traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $53.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,771. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $52.95 and a 12-month high of $54.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.17.

