$281.83 Million in Sales Expected for PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) will post $281.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $272.00 million and the highest is $297.00 million. PGT Innovations posted sales of $202.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PGT Innovations.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $271.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGTI. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in PGT Innovations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 3,844.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 4,421 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PGTI traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $23.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,324. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. PGT Innovations has a twelve month low of $14.98 and a twelve month high of $28.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.46.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

