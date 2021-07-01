287 Shares in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Norges Bank bought a new position in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth $47,569,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AutoNation by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,211,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,796,000 after buying an additional 413,090 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in AutoNation by 5,070.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 374,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,885,000 after buying an additional 366,984 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in AutoNation in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,430,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the first quarter worth approximately $20,729,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoNation news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 17,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $1,843,362.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,687,493.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rick L. Burdick sold 21,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.79, for a total transaction of $2,249,518.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,273,452.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 557,732 shares of company stock worth $57,834,180 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoNation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.88.

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $94.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.24. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.86 and a 52 week high of $106.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

