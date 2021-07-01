$3.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) will announce $3.51 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sunoco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.80 billion and the lowest is $2.83 billion. Sunoco reported sales of $2.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 68.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunoco will report full-year sales of $14.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.96 billion to $17.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $14.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.76 billion to $17.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sunoco.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 4.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.78) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SUN shares. TheStreet downgraded Sunoco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sunoco from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Sunoco from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sunoco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Sunoco by 5,746.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 333,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after buying an additional 327,304 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the 4th quarter valued at $3,206,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the 1st quarter valued at $2,320,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sunoco by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,023,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,241,000 after buying an additional 66,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sunoco by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 136,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after buying an additional 52,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUN traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $37.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,212. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. Sunoco has a fifty-two week low of $22.53 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.8255 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is 434.21%.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

