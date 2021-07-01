3,268 Shares in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Acquired by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CIGI. FIL Ltd grew its position in Colliers International Group by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,365,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,488,000 after acquiring an additional 863,822 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Colliers International Group by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Colliers International Group by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 242,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,473,000 after acquiring an additional 46,438 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 612.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CIGI. Zacks Investment Research cut Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Colliers International Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet cut Colliers International Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Colliers International Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Colliers International Group from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

CIGI opened at $111.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 95.71 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.07. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.95 and a 52 week high of $120.30.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.01. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $774.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.37 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is 8.20%.

Colliers International Group Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

