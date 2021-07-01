350,000 Shares in North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC) Purchased by Spring Creek Capital LLC

Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,483,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $447,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $995,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,042,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,493,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,303,000.

NASDAQ:NAAC remained flat at $$9.72 on Thursday. 15,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,817. North Atlantic Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $9.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.74.

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

