373 Shares in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 373 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 273.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 42,136 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Installed Building Products by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Installed Building Products by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total value of $309,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,645.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,712 shares of company stock worth $11,542,667 over the last ninety days. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IBP shares. Truist boosted their target price on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.17.

IBP stock opened at $122.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.80. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.03 and a 52 week high of $140.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.14). Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 42.84%. The firm had revenue of $437.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.65%.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

