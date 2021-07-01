3,745 Shares in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Bought by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Textron by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,284,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $969,334,000 after buying an additional 258,583 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Textron by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,043,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $451,082,000 after buying an additional 232,426 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Textron by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,555,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $423,689,000 after buying an additional 794,825 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Textron by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,850,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $384,280,000 after buying an additional 545,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Textron by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,317,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $241,553,000 after buying an additional 178,229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

Shares of TXT stock opened at $68.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.56. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $70.68.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Textron had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 9.61%. Textron’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Textron’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.10.

In other Textron news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $689,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

Read More: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.