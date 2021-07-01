$4.77 Billion in Sales Expected for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) will report $4.77 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.75 billion and the highest is $4.84 billion. Tenet Healthcare posted sales of $3.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full-year sales of $19.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.28 billion to $19.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $20.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.78 billion to $20.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 65.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share.

THC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.18.

Shares of THC stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.86. The stock had a trading volume of 48,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,748. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 2.62. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $16.21 and a twelve month high of $70.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

In related news, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 122,090 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total transaction of $6,754,018.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 8,662 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $554,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,287 shares of company stock valued at $8,125,559. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 94,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

