4,007 Shares in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,216,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,818,000 after purchasing an additional 497,470 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,149,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,021,000 after acquiring an additional 89,843 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 215.5% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,568,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,014 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 375.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 710,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,353,000 after acquiring an additional 561,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 622,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,710,000 after acquiring an additional 239,336 shares in the last quarter. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

In other news, insider Stephen C. Estes bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.26 per share, with a total value of $46,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,693.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REYN opened at $30.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.40. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $35.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.37.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The firm had revenue of $757.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 46.70%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.38.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.