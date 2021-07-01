40,075 Shares in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Bought by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 40,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,335,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,259,000 after purchasing an additional 913,437 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 9,100,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,442,000 after acquiring an additional 169,122 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,719,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,006,000 after acquiring an additional 220,453 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 24.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,328,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 6.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,678,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,638,000 after acquiring an additional 263,394 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stephens upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Argus raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.71.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock traded up $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $74.11. 26,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,725,555. The firm has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.84. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.28 and a 52 week high of $81.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 31.56%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

