$421.52 Million in Sales Expected for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) will report sales of $421.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $406.78 million to $429.00 million. Exact Sciences reported sales of $268.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full year sales of $1.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Exact Sciences.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $402.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.71) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on EXAS shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.95.

Shares of EXAS opened at $124.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Exact Sciences has a 1-year low of $70.75 and a 1-year high of $159.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.42.

In other Exact Sciences news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $654,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,925,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $2,522,171.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,736 shares in the company, valued at $101,822,322.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 6.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,293,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,410,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,691 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 72.2% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,148,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,205,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836,169 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 278.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,347,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $572,851,000 after buying an additional 3,197,782 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,195,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $423,419,000 after purchasing an additional 215,604 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,676,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $352,668,000 after purchasing an additional 836,874 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

