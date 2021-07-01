$428.85 Million in Sales Expected for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) to announce sales of $428.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $431.90 million and the lowest is $425.90 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities posted sales of $413.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full year sales of $1.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). The business had revenue of $425.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.65 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 15.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAA. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.82.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total value of $687,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,790,401.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 677 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $99,139.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,730.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,671 shares of company stock valued at $7,103,280. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 72.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 328.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAA traded down $1.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.42. The stock had a trading volume of 751,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,215. The stock has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $108.63 and a 1-year high of $172.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.76%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

