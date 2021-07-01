44,000 Shares in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Acquired by Skye Global Management LP

Skye Global Management LP purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 98,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TME traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.33. The company had a trading volume of 248,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,588,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.04. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $13.32 and a 12-month high of $32.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.96.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.67%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

TME has been the topic of several analyst reports. 86 Research cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. China Renaissance Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.11.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME).

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.