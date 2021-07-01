$487.86 Million in Sales Expected for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) will report $487.86 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $491.00 million and the lowest is $485.00 million. Fabrinet reported sales of $405.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full year sales of $1.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fabrinet.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $479.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.24 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 7.55%. Fabrinet’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Fabrinet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fabrinet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.75.

Shares of NYSE:FN opened at $95.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $97.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FN. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. No Street GP LP bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the first quarter valued at about $14,010,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the first quarter valued at about $829,000. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 3.6% in the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 221,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,029,000 after purchasing an additional 7,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the first quarter valued at about $385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

