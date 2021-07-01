499,999 Shares in Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIU) Purchased by Ghisallo Capital Management LLC

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 499,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,975,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $498,000. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $501,000.

Shares of PLMIU stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $10.10.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

