55,000 Shares in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) Purchased by Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 55,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $35,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.36. 15,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,294,234. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.33. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $2.94.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.53 million. Equities research analysts predict that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. The company's lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain.

