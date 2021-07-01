5,700 Shares in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 489.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,526,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,999,000 after acquiring an additional 5,419,505 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 851.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,580,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099,432 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 1,524.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,972,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,111,000 after buying an additional 3,727,707 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 1,132.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,433,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,740,000 after buying an additional 3,155,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,504,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at $9.58 on Thursday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $10.55. The company has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of -34.21 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.67.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 6.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.0144 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVE. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$7.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.56.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

