5,850 Shares in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at $477,895,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,699,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,508,000 after purchasing an additional 748,232 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,107,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,060,000 after purchasing an additional 163,889 shares in the last quarter. Summit Rock Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 24.0% during the first quarter. Summit Rock Advisors LP now owns 1,369,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,230,000 after buying an additional 265,002 shares during the period. Finally, Wind River Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at $68,928,000.

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $103.61 on Thursday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $74.92 and a 52-week high of $104.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.45.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

