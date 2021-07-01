61,966 Shares in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) Acquired by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 61,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 42,300.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 9,306 shares in the last quarter. 28.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SA. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Seabridge Gold from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of Seabridge Gold stock opened at $17.55 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.27. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.38 and a 1 year high of $22.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.49 and a beta of 0.83.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

