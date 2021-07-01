64,205 Shares in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Purchased by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 64,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,439,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BND. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 33,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 347,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,660,000 after buying an additional 28,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter.

BND traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.69. 151,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,832,155. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $84.22 and a one year high of $89.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.132 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

