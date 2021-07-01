6,475 Shares in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Bought by Optiver Holding B.V.

Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,475 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $1,054,698,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Autodesk by 13.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,581,219 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $992,533,000 after purchasing an additional 426,130 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,508,976 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $695,363,000 after acquiring an additional 413,747 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 683,414 shares of the software company’s stock worth $189,016,000 after purchasing an additional 370,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 134.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 521,620 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $144,567,000 after acquiring an additional 299,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADSK. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.86.

Shares of ADSK stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $293.14. 751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,223,743. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $283.57. The stock has a market cap of $64.49 billion, a PE ratio of 50.07, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.83 and a 1 year high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Article: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.