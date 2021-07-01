6,800 Shares in BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BCAB. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of BioAtla during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,781,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioAtla in the first quarter worth about $297,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 558.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 967,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,180,000 after buying an additional 820,538 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioAtla in the first quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of BioAtla in the first quarter worth about $549,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BCAB. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of BioAtla from $47.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of BioAtla in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of BioAtla from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

In other BioAtla news, CEO Jay M. Phd Short sold 19,269 shares of BioAtla stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $755,730.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,441,508 shares in the company, valued at $56,535,943.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jay M. Phd Short sold 55,000 shares of BioAtla stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total transaction of $2,152,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,441,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,406,208.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BCAB opened at $42.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.37. BioAtla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.15 and a 52-week high of $76.63.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioAtla, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

