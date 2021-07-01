6,839 Shares in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Purchased by Optiver Holding B.V.

Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,655,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,858,983,000 after acquiring an additional 586,258 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,471,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,221,313,000 after purchasing an additional 48,400 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth $971,046,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,346,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $828,036,000 after buying an additional 99,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $743,879,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPGI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on S&P Global from $446.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.92.

Shares of SPGI opened at $411.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $387.85. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $303.50 and a 12 month high of $414.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $99.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.97.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

