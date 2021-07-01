70,050 Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Purchased by Optiver Holding B.V.

Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 70,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,865,000. Optiver Holding B.V. owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,155,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,406,000 after buying an additional 608,834 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 540,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,797,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,952,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,566,000 after acquiring an additional 325,014 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 952,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,535,000 after purchasing an additional 251,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Surevest LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,853,000.

NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $57.51 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.69. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $43.24 and a 12 month high of $59.19.

