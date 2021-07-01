$74.57 Million in Sales Expected for Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) will post $74.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $74.14 million to $74.99 million. Fiverr International posted sales of $47.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full-year sales of $307.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $305.64 million to $308.39 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $425.73 million, with estimates ranging from $411.38 million to $440.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fiverr International.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $68.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.15 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 11.85% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

FVRR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $333.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVRR. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Fiverr International by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Fiverr International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Fiverr International in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Fiverr International in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiverr International by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FVRR traded down $9.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $242.49. 616,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,053. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -332.17 and a beta of 2.00. Fiverr International has a 52-week low of $71.88 and a 52-week high of $336.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.41.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

