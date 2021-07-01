750,000 Shares in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Purchased by Ghisallo Capital Management LLC

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,563,000. QuantumScape makes up approximately 2.1% of Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of QuantumScape as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 1,450.7% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in QuantumScape by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in QuantumScape during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in QuantumScape during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,794,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in QuantumScape during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 14.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jurgen Leohold sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $1,247,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $14,916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 901,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,414,521.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,340,213 shares of company stock valued at $34,356,840.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. QuantumScape has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.67.

QS stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.17. 123,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,149,060. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.65. QuantumScape Co. has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $132.73.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.14). Equities analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

