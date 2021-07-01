7,809 Shares in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Purchased by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,809 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Burney Co. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 172,702 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $8,849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,517 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 141,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $7,198,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 3,342.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,395 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 10,093 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 6.8% during the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 16,101 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 172.9% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,049,204 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $52,072,000 after purchasing an additional 664,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSIQ opened at $44.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.08, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.43. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.16 and a 1-year high of $67.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.90.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 1.57%. Canadian Solar’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Canadian Solar from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.78.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

