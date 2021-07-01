$8.45 Billion in Sales Expected for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) to post sales of $8.45 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.41 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.49 billion. Arrow Electronics reported sales of $6.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full-year sales of $34.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $34.22 billion to $34.39 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $34.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.44 billion to $35.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Arrow Electronics.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.57. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Arrow Electronics news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 128,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $14,811,661.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,137 shares in the company, valued at $26,361,230.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 7,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total transaction of $898,513.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 207,046 shares of company stock worth $24,257,003 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 13.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 507,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,215,000 after acquiring an additional 58,255 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 7.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 501,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,561,000 after purchasing an additional 34,704 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 125.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,377,000 after purchasing an additional 37,030 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 20.2% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 769,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,263,000 after purchasing an additional 129,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 433.2% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 12,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARW stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.83. The company had a trading volume of 447,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,266. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.60. Arrow Electronics has a 52-week low of $64.15 and a 52-week high of $124.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Recommended Story: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arrow Electronics (ARW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.