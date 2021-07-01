8,279 Shares in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TXRH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,359,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $897,920,000 after acquiring an additional 932,718 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 315.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,141,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,227,000 after purchasing an additional 866,565 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth about $55,676,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 113.6% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 970,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,094,000 after purchasing an additional 515,966 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth about $23,764,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TXRH shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.04.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $96.20 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.67. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.84 and a 12-month high of $110.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 85.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $800.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.86 million. Analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 355.56%.

In related news, Director James R. Zarley sold 1,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $197,313.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 106,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,148,281.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $26,943.77. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,048.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,438 shares of company stock valued at $680,230. Company insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

