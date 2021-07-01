8,748 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Bought by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $215,825,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $122,806,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $3,636,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $4,366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Airbnb from $245.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.97.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $153.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $94.57 billion and a PE ratio of -9.86. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $219.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.99 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 2,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $340,848.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 77,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,424,795.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 875,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.33, for a total value of $129,788,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,079,253 shares of company stock valued at $297,195,142. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

