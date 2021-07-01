9,245 Shares in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Acquired by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LAZR. Canvas GP 1 L.L.C. bought a new position in Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,850,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Luminar Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,816,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Luminar Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,984,000. IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates L.P. bought a new position in Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,974,000. Finally, Zeal Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,782,000. 9.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of Luminar Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Luminar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of LAZR opened at $21.95 on Thursday. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $47.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.36.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.