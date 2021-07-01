97,300 Shares in Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) Bought by Manatuck Hill Partners LLC

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 97,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,981,000. Intelligent Systems comprises approximately 1.3% of Manatuck Hill Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned about 1.10% of Intelligent Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intelligent Systems by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 486,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,883,000 after acquiring an additional 11,648 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC grew its position in Intelligent Systems by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 293,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,023,000 after acquiring an additional 92,333 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its holdings in Intelligent Systems by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 272,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,147,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intelligent Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $10,116,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Intelligent Systems by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 241,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,686,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

INS remained flat at $$31.46 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,963. The stock has a market cap of $279.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 0.99. Intelligent Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $54.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.91 million for the quarter. Intelligent Systems had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 22.10%.

Intelligent Systems Company Profile

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc, provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

