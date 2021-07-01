A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN) Hits New 12-Month High at $38.25

Shares of A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$38.25 and last traded at C$38.01, with a volume of 12482 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$37.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The stock has a market cap of C$555.87 million and a PE ratio of 24.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$37.08.

About A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN)

A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund, a limited purpose trust, holds investment in A&W Trade Marks Inc, which through its ownership interest in A&W Trade Marks Limited Partnership owns the A&W trade-marks used in the A&W quick service restaurant business in Canada. A&W Trade Marks Inc licenses A&W trade-marks to A&W Food Services of Canada Inc As of February 05, 2019, the company had 934 A&W restaurants.

