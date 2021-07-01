AB International Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABQQ) Short Interest Down 81.8% in June

AB International Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABQQ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 81.8% from the May 31st total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,425,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
ABQQ stock opened at $0.06 on Thursday. AB International Group has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.08.
About AB International Group
