ABB’s (ABB) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

ABB (NYSE:ABB)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ABB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ABB in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised ABB from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

NYSE:ABB traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,212. ABB has a 1 year low of $23.06 and a 1 year high of $35.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.81. The company has a market capitalization of $69.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.06.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. ABB had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that ABB will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABB. Premier Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ABB by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 105,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after buying an additional 11,760 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of ABB by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 259,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,251,000 after acquiring an additional 38,555 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in ABB by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 53,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in ABB by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 93,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 39,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 7,249 shares during the last quarter. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

