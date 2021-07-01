AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Stock Price Down 5.5%

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) shares traded down 5.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.79 and last traded at $20.80. 20,105 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,519,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.29.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $202.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 million. Analysts anticipate that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Carl L. G. Hansen sold 6,000,000 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $144,780,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Hayden sold 100,000 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $2,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,898,420 shares of company stock worth $337,960,033 in the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,189,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,060,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $601,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,102,000. 26.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABCL)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

