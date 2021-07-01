ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Down 5.8%

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) fell 5.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.86 and last traded at $23.86. 42,784 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,099,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.33.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACAD. Raymond James downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $73.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.44.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.94.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.74% and a negative return on equity of 41.17%. The firm had revenue of $106.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.91 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 4,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $85,995.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,699.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $159,590.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,166 shares of company stock valued at $287,995 in the last three months. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 230.8% during the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 66,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 46,555 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 272,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 597,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,935,000 after purchasing an additional 9,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,000. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

