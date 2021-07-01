Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) by 66.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,086 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kronos Worldwide were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 109,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 92,240 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kronos Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Kronos Worldwide alerts:

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of NYSE:KRO opened at $14.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 1.35. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.49 and a 1-year high of $18.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.57 million. Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 3.36%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.91%.

Kronos Worldwide Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.